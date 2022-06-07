UrduPoint.com

Amin Vows To Take IT Exports To $5bln By 2023 End

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday vowed to take the Information Technology export to $5 billion by the end of 2023.

Addressing a day-long Pre-Budget business Conference, the minister said on the directions of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the IT ministry had set a target of $15 billion IT export for the next three years.

The minister said that during 2017-18, the IT exports reached $995 million. During the last financial year, the IT export crossed $2.1 billion. Pakistan would surpass $3 billion IT exports target during the current financial year.

He said the IT exports would cross the figure of textile exports provided that the IT ministry was given special incentives.

The minister said all the decisions were being taken in the IT ministry on merit and there was complete transparency in its affairs amid the zero corruption.

The minister said during the last three and half years, about Rs. 60 billion had been invested to improve the connectivity of the under-served and remote areas of the country. "Improving connectivity is imperative to put the country on the road of progress, prosperity, and development" he added.

He said that all the decisions had been taken in the Information Technology sector with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

Sharing other achievements of his ministry, the minister said that the Right of Way bill was passed while the cyber security policy was also approved.

He said the Personal Data Protection Bill had been passed by the federal cabinet six months ago.

Prime Minister had been requested to provide tax exemption on IT exports till 2025 in the upcoming budget. He said that PM had also been asked to withdraw 17 percent duty on the import of laptops.

