ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan is committed to global efforts to mitigate global warming and carbon emissions by adopting sustainable and environmental-friendly practices in various socio-economic sectors.

"Pakistan's carbon emission reduction efforts were launched soon after the incumbet government came into power as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for climate-resilient and clean green Pakistan," he added.

Addressing a seminar on "Climate Change and Enhanced Nationally-Determined Contributions" here Thursday, the PM's aide said the country's largest-ever afforestation programme of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Recharge Pakistan Programme, Protected Areas Initiatives, launch of US$ 500 Green Euro bond for nature-debt-swap, introduction of electric vehicle policy and implementation of various renewable energy projects and abandoning of coal power plants were a clear manifestation of the unfailing commitment of Imran Khan's government towards global climate action to sustain the planet earth and all living-beings on it.

Amin Aslam also highlighted the country's vulnerability to the adverse impacts of global emergency.

"We are already facing the exacerbating impacts of global warming on our glaciers, which is a source of 60 percent of our water supply," he said, adding their meltdown had led to water shortages, with provinces blaming each other for water theft.

"Currently we have provinces quarrelling over water shortages and if we are unable to manage efficiently it today, it will have a far-reaching impact in future," he added.

He stressed the need to educate children on climate change and the importance of trees, and said it would help in addressing environmental issues in the future.

He highlighted that greater responsibility rested with the teachers to educate the children about the importance of plantation.

"If we achieve the plantation target of 10 billion saplings in the country, it will have a positive impact in future," Malik Amin said while spelling out the present government's flagship initiative to establish 15 national parks to boost the ecosystem restoration drive.

He indicated that Pakistan's carbon emission share was minuscule, nearly one percent; nevertheless it had decided to take various green initiatives to offset the delirious socio-economic consequences of global warming.

Amin Aslam also said that one billion trees were planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a period of five years from 2013 to 2018. Another one billion trees had also been planted in different parts of the country under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, which reflected the government's commitment to global green agenda and climate action.

He pointed out that local communities were also be involved for the protection of forests, adding that backbone of the timber mafia has been broken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with the help of forest guards which caused spike in the province's forest cover.

Besides, he said, Recharge Pakistan was also being initiated with the purpose to restore wetlands and improve the water table.

He highlighted that the incumbent government had also committed to itself to produce 60 percent energy from renewable sources by 2030 while 30 percent of all vehicles would be transferred to electricity as part of efforts to limit emissions by the time frame work.

He also urged the various stakeholders from governmental and non-governmental sectors to join his government's mega afforestation programme of 10 Billion Tree to make it a success story that would have a positive impacts not only on the lives of the people, but also on environment of the country and its economy.

Earlier, Ditector-General of the World Wide Fund for Naturw - Pakistan (WWF) Hammad Naqi Kham lauded PM Imran Khan's green agenda and his government's various world-acclaimed green initiatives, particularly Recharge Pakistan Programme and 10 Billion Tree afforestation programme.

He said that these green initiatives will go a long way in helping Pakistan's efforts achieve resilience against delitirious impacts of climate change, particualy floods, and erratic rainfall patterns on socio-economic sector.