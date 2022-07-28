Aminul Haq demands to declare Karachi, Hyderabad as disaster hit areas

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq on Thursday called for declaring Karachi and Hyderabad as disaster hit areas owing to massive damages inflicted by the recent heavy monsoon rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq on Thursday called for declaring Karachi and Hyderabad as disaster hit areas owing to massive damages inflicted by the recent heavy monsoon rains.

Syed Amin ul Haq, in a statement, said heavy rains had badly affected roads and other infrastructure of both Karachi and Hyderabad, while citizens, especially traders and industrialists suffered losses of billions of rupees.

The situation in the two largest urban centres of Sindh was precarious after heavy monsoon downpour, he said. The two cities should be declared disaster-hit areas, with waiver of the utility bills or provision of subsidy, he stressed.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for calling a meeting to review the flood situation in Sindh. "It is responsibility of both federal and provincial governments to solve the problems of people and we all have to sit together for the purpose." Amin ul Haq expressed his dismay over the performance of K Electric, observing that with fall of first drop of rain, the company suspended the power supply and increased the load shedding in the metropolis.

"The company is working like a mafia and has established a state within the state," he alleged.