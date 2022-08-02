Amir Ahmad Khan assumes charge as LDA DG

UrduPoint.com

The newly appointed Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Amir Ahmad Khan on Tuesday assumed the charge of his office

LDA Additional Director General Headquarters Farqleet Mir and other officers received the newly appointed DG LDA.

He met with the LDA officers who congratulated him on assuming the charge.

Speaking on the occasion, LDA DG Amir Ahmad Khan said that as per the vision of Punjab Government, the service delivery of LDA would be improved and all possible measures would be taken to solve the problems of the citizens in the shortest possible time.

He said that ongoing projects of LDA would be completed on priority basis, adding that new development projects would also be started.

The LDA DG said that officers should take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

