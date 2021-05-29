UrduPoint.com
Amir Aqique Khan Takes Charge As DC Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:09 PM

Amir Aqique Khan takes charge as DC Rawalpindi

New Deputy Commissioner(DC), Rawalpindi, Amir Aqique Khan, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has assumed charge of his office here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :New Deputy Commissioner(DC), Rawalpindi, Amir Aqique Khan, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has assumed charge of his office here on Saturday.

He held a preliminary meeting with the Additional Deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners, who gave briefing to him on the day-to-day affairs.

He was welcomed by the officials on his arrival at the office.

Earlier he had been appointed as DC Okara before his transfer to Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Pakistan

