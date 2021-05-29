Amir Aqique Khan Takes Charge As DC Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:09 PM
New Deputy Commissioner(DC), Rawalpindi, Amir Aqique Khan, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has assumed charge of his office here on Saturday
He held a preliminary meeting with the Additional Deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners, who gave briefing to him on the day-to-day affairs.
He was welcomed by the officials on his arrival at the office.
Earlier he had been appointed as DC Okara before his transfer to Rawalpindi.