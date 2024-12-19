Amir Baloch declares Havelian railway station a key hub for CPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways' General Manager (GM), Aamir Baloch on Thursday said that Havelian Railway Station has been designated as a crucial hub in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He expressed these views during his annual inspection of the station.

The GM further said that its completion is expected to boost trade and commerce across Pakistan, creating employment opportunities for the local community.

During the visit, a delegation from the Havelian Chamber of Commerce, comprising Abid Shah, Sohrab Ahmed, Muhammad Shaukat, and others, urged the authorities to resume goods train services from Havelian.

Separately, Khalid Parvez Awan, leading a group of local representatives including Amjad Iqbal Tanoli and Syed Murad Ali Shah, discussed issues concerning the railway mosque.

They highlighted the need for a new plastic water pipeline at the station. In response, the Chairman of Pakistan Railways approved all the demands presented by the delegations.

As a gesture of appreciation, GM Railways Aamir Baloch distributed cash rewards to the station master, Muhammad Khurshid, and other railway staff for their dedicated service.