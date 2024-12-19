Amir Baloch Declares Havelian Railway Station A Key Hub For CPEC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways' General Manager (GM), Aamir Baloch on Thursday said that Havelian Railway Station has been designated as a crucial hub in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
He expressed these views during his annual inspection of the station.
The GM further said that its completion is expected to boost trade and commerce across Pakistan, creating employment opportunities for the local community.
During the visit, a delegation from the Havelian Chamber of Commerce, comprising Abid Shah, Sohrab Ahmed, Muhammad Shaukat, and others, urged the authorities to resume goods train services from Havelian.
Separately, Khalid Parvez Awan, leading a group of local representatives including Amjad Iqbal Tanoli and Syed Murad Ali Shah, discussed issues concerning the railway mosque.
They highlighted the need for a new plastic water pipeline at the station. In response, the Chairman of Pakistan Railways approved all the demands presented by the delegations.
As a gesture of appreciation, GM Railways Aamir Baloch distributed cash rewards to the station master, Muhammad Khurshid, and other railway staff for their dedicated service.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT police arrest 14 outlaws17 seconds ago
-
Khurshid Shah discusses political issues with Governor Kundi20 seconds ago
-
CJ SHC for strengthening judicial system in Larkana23 seconds ago
-
'Muhajir Culture Day' on Dec 2426 seconds ago
-
KP Governor for addressing root causes of unrest in province29 seconds ago
-
Murad Shah, ED Stanford University discuss governance, education, other issues34 seconds ago
-
6,709 criminal gangs busted, 16,854 accused arrested this year38 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt initiates significant reforms in prisons42 seconds ago
-
Amir Baloch declares Havelian railway station a key hub for CPEC45 seconds ago
-
Govt focuses on boosting domestic exports, reducing trade deficit, NA informed10 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess anti-Polio campaign10 minutes ago
-
CM Gandapur and others indicted in GHQ attack case10 minutes ago