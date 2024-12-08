Open Menu

Amir Expresses Grief Over Death Of Ayaz’s Elder Sister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the elder sister of Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In a statement, the minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high position in heaven (Janna).

He said that Almighty give Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s family the strength to bear this loss with fortitude.

