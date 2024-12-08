Amir expresses grief over death of Ayaz’s elder sister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the elder sister of Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In a statement, the minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high position in heaven (Janna).

He said that Almighty give Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s family the strength to bear this loss with fortitude.