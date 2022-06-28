Amir Fida Paracha appointed as new Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Amir Fida Paracha has joined the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) as the managing director (MD) after the approval of Cabinet Division, and as per the notification issued by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division on Tuesday.

Soon after joining the PBM, he got a detailed briefing from the officers about the organization including ongoing social welfare projects. he also visited the various departments and met with the staffers.

Chairing a meeting with directors, he expressed his passion to serve the vulnerable populace of the country.

"Being PBM MD, I feel a colossal national, religious and social responsibility and determined to address the thorny issues linked with poverty,"he added.

Previously, Amir Fida Paracha served as the chairman for National Trust for Population Welfare and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Punjab.

He was also the spokesperson of former President Asif Ali Zardari.