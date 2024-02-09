Open Menu

Amir Haider Hoti Resigns As ANP Senior Vice President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Amir Haider Hoti resigns as ANP Senior Vice President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Amir Haider Hoti, Senior Vice President of the Awami National Party (ANP), on Friday announced his resignation from the party post.

The decision came following the party's defeat in all Constituencies of his ancestral district Mardan.

The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, in a statement, said,"If the people of my constituency and Mardan have not trusted us, then I accept the responsibility for this defeat."

He said that he would continue to serve the party as an ordinary worker.

