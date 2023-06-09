Amir Haider Hoti terms budget realistic in current economic situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Amir Haider Azam Khan on Friday termed the federal budget balance and realistic in the current economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Amir Haider Azam Khan on Friday termed the Federal budget balance and realistic in the current economic situation.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, he said the government tried its best to give maximum relief to the masses in the budget despite political instability and non-favorable economic indicators.

He said the economic situation did not deteriorate in last six months but it was the result of last four years policies of the then government.

Around 2-3 years would require to put the economic situation on right track, he added.

He said even the new government would also face tough situation after coming into power after the elections. Unfortunately, all the economic indicators were negative and hefty loans were borrowed in the past, he added.

He said the government did maximum for the people while remaining in its fiscal limits.