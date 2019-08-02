UrduPoint.com
Amir Haider Khan Hoti Welcomes US Mediation Offer On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:59 PM

Awami National Party (ANP) Leader MNA Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Friday said that US mediation offer on Kashmir should be welcomed for the restoration of peace in the entire region

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Leader MNA Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Friday said that US mediation offer on Kashmir should be welcomed for the restoration of peace in the entire region.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that US President was asked by Indian Prime Minister to mediate on Kashmir.

"But unfortunately, later India government denied mediation offer" he said.

Talking about no confidence motion against Chairman Senate,he said that all the opposition parties would conduct probe to know about who changed their loyalty in the secret balloting.

