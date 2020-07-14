UrduPoint.com
Amir Hussain Chaman Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:38 PM

Amir Hussain Chaman, former Director Public Relations and Protocol Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) passed away on Tuesday in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Amir Hussain Chaman, former Director Public Relations and Protocol Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) passed away on Tuesday in Karachi.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ancholi Imambargah, Karachi. People from different walks of life attended his funeral ceremony.

Amir Hussain Chaman was author of many books and a biographer.

In start of his career he served in media organizations as journalists and later he joined IESCO as Director PR.

He was also a social activist and raised his voice on many occasions for the rights of destitute people.

IESCO officials, employees and representatives of various civil society organizations expressed deep sorrow over his demise and expressed sympathies with his family members.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.

