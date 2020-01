Amir JI Karachi visits Jamia-e-Islamia Makhzan-ul-Uloom

Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman visited the Jamia-e-Islamia Makhzan-ul-Uloom Nazimabad and met President Jamia Maulana Dr Qasim Mahmood

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman visited the Jamia-e-Islamia Makhzan-ul-Uloom Nazimabad and met President Jamia Maulana Dr Qasim Mahmood.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing the students said that teaching of the holy Quran and Hadith in religious seminaries is a great duty which teachers, students and managements deserve appreciation for it.

Islamic education is necessary in schools, colleges and universities as well for which Islami Jamiaat Tulba is playing its active role in the educational institutions.