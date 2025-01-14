Amir Karim Khan takes charge as Commissioner Multan Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Amir Karim Khan on Tuesday took over charge of his new post as Commissioner of Multan Division.

After taking the charge, he held comprehensive briefings with deputy commissioners and heads of various departments to gain insight into the region’s key challenges and set priorities for future progress.

During the meeting, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has assigned the task of developing Multan Division. He expressed pride in serving the historic land of Sufi Saints, calling it a privilege and a significant responsibility.

The commissioner pledged to implement practical measures to address pressing issues in the region and reiterated that his office would remain accessible to all citizens for legitimate matters. He further highlighted the importance of an open-door policy to ensure that public grievances are resolved transparently and on merit.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan stressed his commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Multan Division, stating that public welfare and development remain his top priorities, he added.