Amir Khan condemns Indian atrocities in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :British boxer of Pakistani-origin, Amir Khan on Thursday while condemning the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir said that India should stop ill-treating innocent Kashmiris.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news he said that the world had witnessed the brutal and evil face of the Indian Army in the disputed land,adding the innocent people even minors and women were not safe there.

"I want to highlight this crisis of Kashmiris in the world to get them justice," he expressed.

He further said the international community was aware of the Indian brutality in the region as Kasmiris were being killed in their homeland.

"We stand beside our Kashmiri brothers to show full solidarity with them, I would soon visit the valley of Occupied Kashmir," he commented.