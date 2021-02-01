Amir Khan reacts to boxer’s death in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The World-champion in boxing has questioned about the weight of the rival candidate of deceased boxer Mohammad Aslam, emphasizing over the presence of medical team during the match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) World Boxing champion Amir Khan on Monday responded to the tragic incident of fatal death of a boxer in Karachi.

Amir Khan raised questions about the rival of Boxer Aslam that his weight might more than the deceased boxer.

“The bouts of the rival boxers shows that he was of more weight than that of the deceased’s” said Amir Khan.

He emphasized that doctors and medical teams must be present on the occasion for treatment of the players.

A boxing match at Karachi’s Pavilion and Club proved fatal for one of the contestants on Sunday. According to the details, a boxing match was being played between Wali Khan and Muhammad Aslam at Pavilion Club. During the contest, Wali Khan's punch proved fatal for Muhammad Aslam during the fourth round. Aslam was shifted to the hospital where he breathed his last. Aslam belonged to Pashin.