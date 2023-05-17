UrduPoint.com

Amir Kiani Quits PTI, Politics As Well

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Former federal minister and the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf North Punjab, Aamir Kiani on Wednesday parted his way with the PTI and quit politics as well, as the party workers attacked military installations and other public properties after Khan's arrest on May 9

"My family belongs to the military background as my grandfather and other family members served in this prestigious institution which protects the borders of our beloved country.

I cannot bear and think to disrespect our army," the staunch companion of PTI chief said while addressing a press conference at NPC in Islamabad.

He said that the Pakistan army rendered a lot of sacrifices for the country and still they were offering their lives daily to protect the country.

Kiani announced his retirement with a heavy heart and said leaving PTI after 24 years was saddening, but he could not pursue his career as a politician in this grave situation.

