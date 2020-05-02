Amir Liaqat Hussain apologizes over his remarks about Indian actors

(@fidahassanain)

PTI leader Amir Liaqat Hussain who is also host of a local TV channel says that he realized it later that it was a big mistake on his part and that it was against the humanity, hoping that his sorry will be accepted.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) PTI MNA and popular tv host Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain apologized over his remarks he made about Indian actors, especially Irfan Khan in TV show here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain did sorry from all the people who felt hurt due to his remarks about Indian actors. He shared his video message, with caption of “I am sorry”.

“Yesterday, I uttered few words and later I realized that it was a big mistake and it was against the humanity and I am really sorry for that,” said Amir Liaqat Hussain in his video message. He said he was sorry from everybody who felt hurt due to his remarks.

“It happens but it was a big mistake I realized later. I do sorry , and remember that the real big man is that who surrenders and does sorry. If my countrymen are hurt due to my statement I am really sorry because I belong to this land,” he said, hoping that his sorry would be accepted.

Earlier, in a Live-TV show with senior actor Adnan Siddiqui, Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain had made fun of Indian actors. He blamed Adnan Siddiqui that he took lives of two Indian actors with he worked.

“Everybody you work with dies and some of them have survived and the reason is that you did not work with them,” Dr. Amir said while addressing Co-host Adnan Siddiqui. He said Rani Mukharji and Bapasha survived because they did not work with you ever. However, Adnan Siddiqui rejected his views, saying that it might be joke for Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain but not for him as he was in pain due to the death of Indian actors.

“This is not a joke for me but I am sad and recently Irfan Khan sahib died,” said Adnan Siddiqui, adding that he was seriously in pain for Indian actors.