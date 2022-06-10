Amir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest

Member National Assembly Amir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard after his funeral prayers were offered here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Amir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard after his funeral prayers were offered here on Friday.

A large number of people including family, friends of deceased and prominent political and social personalities attended the funeral prayers. The funeral prayers were led by son of deceased MNA.