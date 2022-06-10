UrduPoint.com

Amir Liaquat Hussain Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Amir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest

Member National Assembly Amir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard after his funeral prayers were offered here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Amir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard after his funeral prayers were offered here on Friday.

A large number of people including family, friends of deceased and prominent political and social personalities attended the funeral prayers. The funeral prayers were led by son of deceased MNA.

Related Topics

National Assembly Ghazi Family Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Text of Miftah's budget speech

Text of Miftah's budget speech

58 seconds ago
 Murray stuns Tsitsipas for first top five win sinc ..

Murray stuns Tsitsipas for first top five win since 2016

1 minute ago
 Lawyers forum terms budget people-friendly

Lawyers forum terms budget people-friendly

1 minute ago
 Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris a ..

Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris attack suspect

1 minute ago
 Coach who faked vaccination pass takes charge at D ..

Coach who faked vaccination pass takes charge at Dresden

26 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Miftah on balanced, progressive, ..

PM congratulates Miftah on balanced, progressive, pro-people budget

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.