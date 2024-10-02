Amir Maqam visits home of martyr child 'Iqtidar' in Swabi for condolences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Maqam on Wednesday visited the home of martyr child 'Iqtidar' in Swabi for condolences.

Prominent PML-N politician and former member of the provincial assembly, Babar Saleem, warmly welcomed the federal minister.

Both leaders met the family of martyr child Iqtidar, who lost his life in the recent Swabi blast, and offered condolences.

Amir Maqam comforted the grieving family, stating, "In this moment of sorrow, we stand with you.

I will speak to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding your financial assistance."

Following this, Amir Maqam, along with Babar Saleem, visited Swabi Hospital to meet those injured in the blast and prayed for their swift recovery.

The Medical Superintendent and other officials were also present during the visit.

The federal minister directed the hospital administration to take special care of the injured and provide them with all possible medical treatment.

It is noteworthy that Amir Maqam's visit to Swabi won the hearts of the local populace, as he has never contested elections here, nor is it his hometown.