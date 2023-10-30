Open Menu

Amir Mir Condoles Death Of Film Director Hassan Askari

Published October 30, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Amir Mir on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of famous film director and writer Hassan Askari.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that Pride of Performance and National Award winner Hassan Askari had a unique status in film industry due to his different style.

He said services of Hassan Askari for film industry would be remembered forever.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

