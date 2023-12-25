Amir Mir congratulates newly elected body of LPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Minister Amir Mir on Monday congratulated the newly elected body of Lahore Press Club and hoped that it would defend the rights of journalist community in the real sense.

In his message issued here, he said that Punjab government had taken historic measures for welfare of the journalists,adding that now it would work with newly elected body to solve problems of journalists on priority.