Amir Mir Inspects Water Drainage, Cleanliness Operation In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Culture and Local Government Amir Mir conducted an extensive visit to various areas of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday to closely monitor the cleanliness arrangements, water drainage, and restoration of the sewerage system in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city.

During the visit, the minister issued instructions to the local government staff, who were diligently working on the bustling streets of the city, to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater and the restoration of the sewage system. He emphasized that Lahore has witnessed the highest amount of rainfall during the first week of July in recent years. The recorded rainfall was initially estimated to be 285 mm on Wednesday, which later increased to 291 mm. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the local government department's staff remained resolute and actively engaged throughout the day.

Specific directives were issued to the line departments to ensure the timely drainage of water and the restoration of normal traffic flow on busy roads, to facilitate commuters. The implementation of effective drainage measures, utilizing appropriate machinery, was emphasized to control the accumulation of rainwater and enable the smooth movement of citizens in low-lying areas while maintaining their daily routines.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir also acknowledged the diligent efforts of all line departments in performing their duties during the rainy season in Lahore. He assured that every available resource and manpower would be utilized to ensure the comfort and convenience of the citizens.

Furthermore, he expressed appreciation for the unwavering dedication of the municipal staff in expediting the drainage process and urged them to continue their efforts.

