Amir Mir lays foundation stone of Information Complex

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Culture and Local Government Amir Mir said that the first phase of the Information Complex would be be constructed during the current financial year which would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million.

He said that the Complex would be the first field office of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) which would have its own state-of-the-art building.

He was addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Information Complex here Thursday.

Amir Mir said that modern facilities were being provided to the field offices of DGPR and it would help further strengthen the bridge between the people and the government.

Rawalpindi Directorate is functioning as a media liaison office in the Federal capital, Amir Mir said.

He told that the Complex would have a spacious press conference hall which would also have a social media studio, a state-of-the-art newsroom and an electronic media monitoring system.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs and Housing Barrister Azfar Ali and Provincial education Minister, Mansoor Qadir were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the officers of DGPR gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister Amir Mir about the Complex.