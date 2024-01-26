Amir Mir Offers Condolences On Death Of Journalist Parvez Shaukat
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir extended heartfelt condolences on the passing away of journalist Parvez Shaukat, affiliated with the daily Jang
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir extended heartfelt condolences on the passing away of journalist Parvez Shaukat, affiliated with the daily Jang.
He paid tribute to Parvez Shaukat for his commendable contribution to the field of journalism, emphasizing that his impactful services would be remembered for long. Amir Mir prayed for the elevated status of the soul and patience for the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra3 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat15 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct18 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day18 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days15 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects15 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..47 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki49 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed49 minutes ago