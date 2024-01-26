Amir Mir offers condolences on death of journalist Parvez Shaukat

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir extended heartfelt condolences on the passing away of journalist Parvez Shaukat, affiliated with the daily Jang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir extended heartfelt condolences on the passing away of journalist Parvez Shaukat, affiliated with the daily Jang.

He paid tribute to Parvez Shaukat for his commendable contribution to the field of journalism, emphasizing that his impactful services would be remembered for long. Amir Mir prayed for the elevated status of the soul and patience for the bereaved family.