Amir Mir reviews Ashura security at Sheikhupura

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government (I&LG) Amir Mir visited Sheikhupura to review the security arrangements for the Ashura day (10th of Muharramul Haram) observance on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government (I&LG) Amir Mir visited Sheikhupura to review the security arrangements for the Ashura day (10th of Muharramul Haram) observance on Friday.

According to I&LG spokesman here, Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Taimur and DPO Zahid Nawaz briefed the minister about the security plan regarding Ashura events in the city.

He also visited the control room, routes of main procession of Ashura Day and Imam Bargahs to get a firsthand understanding of the arrangements.

Expressing the utmost concern for the safety of the public and their property, Provincial Minister Amir Mir emphasized that no effort should be spared to ensure foolproof security during Muharram. He also advocated for dealing decisively with any individuals or groups attempting to spread religious hatred, urging the district administration to handle such elements with an iron hand.

To achieve the goal of a peaceful and secure Muharram, Amir Mir directed the administration to enforce specific restrictions on the timings of processions and Majalis throughout the district. He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of Majalis and processions through the control rooms established at the district and tehsil levels. To ensure maximum safety, police personnel must be deployed along the routes of the processions.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir reiterated that islam's message is rooted in tolerance, love, and peace. Thus, it becomes the shared responsibility and moral duty of all citizens to maintain peace and order during the sacred month of Muharram.

By adhering to these principles and putting the security plan into action, the government aims to facilitate a safe environment for the entire community to observe Muharram without any apprehensions, he added.