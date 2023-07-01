Amir Mir supervises cleaning operation in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, the cleaning operation by District Administration and LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) continued on the third day of Eid.

Amir Mir visited different areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements on the third day of Eid in a row. He visited LWMC Camp at Liberty Chowk; inspected the presence and removal of offal in the Lahore Canal and Dubai Chowk (Allama Iqbal Town) sewerage drain. Later, the minister visited Johar Town and nearby areas. He also inspected Garhi Shahu graveyard to check sacrificial animals' offal so as to take necessary action for their removal.

On the presence of offals near Jinnah Hospital, he issued instructions to LWMC for their immediate cleaning.

Amir Mir told media that all the ministers were monitoring the Eid cleanup operation on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He disclosed, "Around 50,000 tonnes of waste was removed from the city till 12 o'clock today (Saturday), while the target of removing 60,000 tonnes of garbage from the whole city was completed now.

" Amir Mir said that every day till evening, the animals' waster was collected at the collection points established in different areas and then dumped in bio-degradable bags in dumping sites outside the city. He said that more than 30 persons were arrested for violating Section 144 and throwing offals in the Lahore Canal. Instructions have also been issued for the immediate cleaning of small and large nullahs and the canal.

He said that after Eid, rose water would be sprayed in the city. Due to the excellent performance of LWMC and District Administration, offals were removed from the city in a timely manner.

On this occasion, caretaker minister for education Punjab Mansoor Qadir said that on the first day of Eid, 6,000 complaints were received in the LWMC control room, which were resolved the same day. Prompt action was taken on 5,500 complaints received on the second day of Eid, he said. Commissioner Lahore Division continued to monitor the grievance redressal process himself. Caretaker Minister Mansoor Qadir added that the work of washing the roads would be started after the cleaning operation.