Amir Moqam Condemns Mardan, Jalala Bridge Bomb Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam strongly condemned the bomb blast at Jalala Bridge in Mardan on Friday.
In his message issue here, the minister expressed his sympathy to the victim families.
May Allah grant the bereaved families the courage to endure with patience and steadfastness, he added.
The federal minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 91 minute ago
-
15 LPG shops, units sealed over black marketing1 minute ago
-
Married woman abducted1 minute ago
-
High-level meeting reviews Muharram security plans11 minutes ago
-
Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign defeating enemies’ agenda of hate: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad11 minutes ago
-
Man kills niece over character suspicions31 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals41 minutes ago
-
36 more meters disconnected over gas theft41 minutes ago
-
July 5 darkest day in Pakistan's history: KP Governor41 minutes ago
-
One held for power theft41 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi to hold first national conference in Oct41 minutes ago
-
Senior official inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur41 minutes ago