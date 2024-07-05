Open Menu

Amir Moqam Condemns Mardan, Jalala Bridge Bomb Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Amir Moqam condemns Mardan, Jalala bridge bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam strongly condemned the bomb blast at Jalala Bridge in Mardan on Friday.

In his message issue here, the minister expressed his sympathy to the victim families.

May Allah grant the bereaved families the courage to endure with patience and steadfastness, he added.

The federal minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

