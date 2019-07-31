Amir Mughal, Adil Ansari appointed as PTI Deputy Information Secretaries

Amir Mughal and Adil Ansari had been appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Information Secretaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Amir Mughal and Adil Ansari had been appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Deputy Information Secretaries.

According to a press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Ahmed Jawad had appointed Amir Mughal and Adil Ansari as Deputy Information Secretaries of the party.

Prior to this, Amir Mughal had served as President PTI Islamabad while Adil Ansari was serving as Information Secretary PTI Karachi.