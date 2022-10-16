UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam, Afghan Consul General Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interests

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Amir Muqam, Afghan Consul General discuss matters of mutual interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam on Sunday met with Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohib and discussed the matters pertaining to Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

The meeting was held at the residence of Afghan Consul General, discussing several matters, including relaxation in visa policy, trade card on Pak-Afghan border, and import and export activities between the two neighbouring countries.

Amir Muqam informed Hafiz Mohib about public concerns regarding the current worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat district. He demanded of the Afghan government to play its role in establishing peace in the region.

Both the leaders agreed for maintaining liaison among the concerned authorities of both the countries for ensuring durable peace in the region.

