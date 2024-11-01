Amir Muqam, AJK President discuss political, human rights situation in IIOJK

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam called on President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam called on President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday.

"During their one-on-one meeting, the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest, with a special focus on the ongoing political and human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state, Said a press release issued by the AJK President office. 

On this occasion, Barrister Chaudhry, while apprising the federal minister about the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the held territory, said that Indian occupation forces have unleashed a reign of terror in the region by killing innocent civilians day in and day out.

About the recently concluded elections, President Chudhary said that the so-called elections held under the shadow of Indian guns in the IIOJ&K were a ploy to deflect world attention away from the real issue.

He, however, maintained that India cannot mislead the world by using such mean tactics. Stressing the need for exposing India's nefarious designs in the region, the president said that it was high time to sensitize the world about the early and amicable settlement of the lingering dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of human rights violations in the region.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam assured the AJK President that Pakistan will continue political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

