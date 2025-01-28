Amir Muqam announces Danish Schools for Gilgit-Baltistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam has announced plans to establish Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to the region’s development.

Muqam, who also serves as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his determination during a meeting with president of PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz-ur-Rehman on Tuesday.

He said that integrating Gilgit-Baltistan into the national mainstream remained a core objective of the PML-N, emphasizing the government’s resolve to allocate substantial development funds for the region.

Commenting on the general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, Muqam expressed optimism about the PML-N’s prospects, stating, "We are confident that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will secure a decisive victory."

Muqam reiterated the party’s dedication to advancing the welfare of Gilgit-Baltistan through sustained political efforts and developmental initiatives.