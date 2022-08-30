(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said the Federal government would utilize all resources to ensure relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to Swat, he took stock of the situation arose after the flood in calamity-hit areas including Kalam Bazar, Pashmal Bazar, Arianai, Auttar Gabral Road.

"The number of helicopters has been increased to rescue the people from affected areas as evacuating the flood victims to the safe places is the foremost priority of the federal government," he told the media.

He said that the reconstruction of Madiyan, Bahrain, Kalam road should be completed at the earliest so that people would have access to other cities.

Muqam said there should be no politics and point scoring over the floods.