Amir Muqam assures Kohistan Muttahida Jirga to address their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam on Wednesday assured Kohistan Muttahida Jirga to take up their grievances with the relevant authorities regarding WAPDA and other issues.

He was talking to the members of Kohistan Muttahida Jirga which called on him at his office. The Jirga members briefed the Adviser regarding their reservation on the implementation of agreement with WAPDA.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that he would also bring this issue to the notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and take it up with the Ministry of Power as well. He said that in this regard, he would also convene a meeting of the jirga with Wapda and the Ministry of Power.

While welcoming the Jirga members, the Adviser said that he was here to serve his people.

The Kohistan Muttahida Jirga consisted of elders including Sallahuddin, Malak Samandar Khan, Malak Mukhtiar, Maulana Karimdad, Maulana Ahmed Ali, Advocate Dedar Khan, Muhammadullah Jan and others.

The Jirga members informed the Adviser that according to the agreement, the Wapda was supposed to supply electricity to households at the cheapest tariffs, enhance the capacity of Pattan grid station to 132KV from existing 25 KV and induct locals on lower grade positions, but to no avail.