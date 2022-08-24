UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Assures Kohistan Muttahida Jirga To Address Their Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Amir Muqam assures Kohistan Muttahida Jirga to address their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam on Wednesday assured Kohistan Muttahida Jirga to take up their grievances with the relevant authorities regarding WAPDA and other issues.

He was talking to the members of Kohistan Muttahida Jirga which called on him at his office. The Jirga members briefed the Adviser regarding their reservation on the implementation of agreement with WAPDA.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that he would also bring this issue to the notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and take it up with the Ministry of Power as well. He said that in this regard, he would also convene a meeting of the jirga with Wapda and the Ministry of Power.

While welcoming the Jirga members, the Adviser said that he was here to serve his people.

The Kohistan Muttahida Jirga consisted of elders including Sallahuddin, Malak Samandar Khan, Malak Mukhtiar, Maulana Karimdad, Maulana Ahmed Ali, Advocate Dedar Khan, Muhammadullah Jan and others.

The Jirga members informed the Adviser that according to the agreement, the Wapda was supposed to supply electricity to households at the cheapest tariffs, enhance the capacity of Pattan grid station to 132KV from existing 25 KV and induct locals on lower grade positions, but to no avail.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Jirga WAPDA Amir Muqam Kohistan From Agreement

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

20 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.