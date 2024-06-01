Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam has reiterated that Pakistan was committed to the cause of the Kashmiri people till they get the right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel after a briefing by AJK top government officials about progress on federal Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) projects and AJK’s Annual development program (ADP) besides meeting delegations, the minister said that the issue of Kashmir and its people was of prime importance to Pakistan which was consistently advocated at international level in the United Nations and different other international forums.

Engr Amir Muqam said that this support to the Kashmir cause is because Pakistan considers Kashmir its jugular vein and will continuously strive to provide support for the freedom of the Kashmiri people in all forms at all costs. The minister said that the present regime has taken various measures to support the smooth functioning of the government in AJK.

He said the federal government has transferred the funds, staff and assets relating to the Kashmir Council in Islamabad to AJK Government. He said that funds amounting to approximately Rs.7.5 billion have been transferred from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to the Government of AJK.

"Due to efforts of an Inter-Ministerial Committee signing of a bilateral Agreement on Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project in the advanced stage will resolve issues of water use charges, environmental issues and other issues", he said adding that similarly, the prime minister of Pakistan has constituted high-level committee to resolve other issues of Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project which will benefit the people of Kashmir.

The minister said that earlier, the government of Pakistan constituted a high-level inter ministerial committee under the Minister for Defence to resolve outstanding issues related to the AJK which has been quite successful in resolving these issues. "Recently the government of Pakistan has provided funds amounting to Rs.23 Billion to help the government of AJK to deal with liabilities and subsidies issues e.g. electricity and wheat," he added.

He said that the government of Pakistan has also committed to supporting the AJK government and the people by increasing the budget for the next financial year (2024-25), adding that in addition to the above the GOP has assured that variable grant for the fiscal year 2024-25 would be allocated as per formula 3.64% of the federal divisible pool as per 2018 financial agreement.

He informed that the Planning Commission Government of Pakistan was also considering bi-annual releases of PSDP funds for quick development work on development projects. He said that CDWP in Planning Commission has approved the remaining cost of the project of RathoaHaryam Bridge over Mangla Lake to complete this long-awaited project as early as possible.

"To resolve the issue of 614 cusecs water for AJK from Mangla Reservoir, the matter is brought before the Council of Common Interests (CCI).," he added.

He also informed that the Jhelum – Mirpur – Muzaffarabad Highway has been approved by the federal government and the project would be included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects besides the extension of Hazara Expressway from Mansehra to Muzaffarabad that will bring economic revolution in the region.

He said his government in the centre was performing well and the outcome was visible with the decline in inflation besides other positive indicators but while referring founder PTI, he said some anti-elements had been trying to detract the country from the prosperity path through false propaganda.

He criticised saying that PT) engineered the 9th May incident, a black day in the history of Pakistan and now have been launching a dirty social media campaign against the armed forces of Pakistan which are the symbol of the integrity of Pakistan demanding that such elements must be brought before the justice. He said founder PTI was launching a malicious campaign through his X handle account and later denied.

He said that such campaigns should be investigated and the culprits should be punished. He said that the army was safeguarding the frontiers of the country besides fighting against terrorism to provide a peaceful environment for people to live and prosper while these elements were trying to malign this key institution of the country which was highly condemnable.

Earlier, during a briefing, the minister assured that AJK would be provided with the required funds to complete pending projects like the legislative Assembly building, Rathwa Harriyam Bridge, rehabilitation of displaced people on Line of Control (LOC), construction of medical colleges’ buildings and other projects lingering due to unavailability of required funds.

Federal Secretary for Kashmir and GB affairs Jawad Raffique Malik was accompanying the minister during the briefing.

A presentation was given by AJK’s Secretary Planning and Development Aamir Latif Awan while Secretary Finance AJK Lt. Retired islam Zaib and other concerned secretaries and officials of the AJK government were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, as president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) KP, the minister was called on by a delegation of the PMLN AJK headed by its President Shah Ghulam Qadir in the hotel and issues of mutual interest and party were discussed during the meeting.

On the invitation of PMLN AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir, the federal minister is visiting his constituency in Neelum Valley on Saturday where he will be briefed about the progress on different ongoing development projects in the area including the hydroelectric projects vital for the national grid to overcome the shortage of power in the country.