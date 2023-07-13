Open Menu

Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari Call On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him overall political situation in the country

Amir Muqam praised the prime minister of his recent announcement to establish a university for the people of the erstwhile tribal areas.

Amir Muqam praised the prime minister of his recent announcement to establish a university for the people of the erstwhile tribal areas.

He expressed confidence that the university would help the youth of the area to excel in educational and professional fields.

Separately, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter and former parliamentarian Awais Leghari called on the prime minister and discussed with him the political situation in country.

He lauded the prime minister for his efforts in finalization of the deal with International Monetary Fund and for the revival of national economy.

