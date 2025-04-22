Amir Muqam calls on OIC Assistant Secretary General Yousuf Muhammad Al-Dubay

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam met with OIC Assistant Secretary General and Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousuf Muhammad Al-Dubay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam met with OIC Assistant Secretary General and Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousuf Muhammad Al-Dubay.

The minister said that Pakistan values the OIC’s continued and unwavering support, which is a core component of the OIC’s agenda for the Kashmir cause, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The OIC has openly condemned the gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people by India and has strongly supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

He said that the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains a matter of deep concern. It has now been more than five years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, aimed at changing the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

He said that the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir The people have rejected the Modi party in the so-called elections. Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that Pakistan will continue to play its role to ensure the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He said: “We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.” Expressing his views, Yusuf Muhammad Al-Dubay said that his visit to Pakistan was to understand and learn about the changing situation of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially after the Indian actions of August 5, 2019.

In this regard, the visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and meetings with the people and authorities there have proven to be very useful. The second objective of the visit is to reassure the Kashmiri people and to reaffirm the OIC’s commitment to the legitimate position of the Kashmiris.

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of both the United Nations and the OIC. He informed the Federal Minister that a detailed report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be presented in the upcoming OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

He said that all OIC member countries support the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.