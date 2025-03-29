Open Menu

Amir Muqam Calls On PM

Published March 29, 2025

Amir Muqam calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the matters related to his ministry.

During the meeting, the overall national and political situation was also discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

