Amir Muqam Chaired Meeting On Forthcoming Session Of AJK & GB Councils

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Amir Muqam chaired meeting on forthcoming session of AJK & GB Councils

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the forthcoming session of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council and Gilgit Baltistan Council here at AJK Council.

Secretary Minisyry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry and other senior officers attended the meeting, said a press release.

Officers from AJK Council and GB Council were also present in the meeting.

The meeting finalized agenda points and discussed proposed recommendations.

Earlier, senior officers briefed the Federal Minister regarding the agenda points.

