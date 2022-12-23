UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Condemns Islamabad Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Amir Muqam condemns Islamabad blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and Culture Division Engr Amir Muqam on Friday strongly condemned the Islamabad blast and paid tribute to martyred policeman Adeel Hussain and other injured police cops for thwarting terror attempt.

In a statement here, Engr Amir Muqam said the terrorists had started a war against the brave Pakistani nation and the murderers of humanity would be dealt with iron hands.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had united the entire nation against terrorism and there was a need to carry forward that spirit and strategy to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

Engr Amir Muqam prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and the early recovery of the injured.

