ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary comedian Ismail Tara.

In a condolence message, the Adviser to PM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the contributions of Ismail Tara to the film and drama industry would never be forgotten.