Amir Muqam Criticizes At Imran Khan S 'self-centered' Politics

Published January 03, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, Engr Amir Muqam Friday strongly criticized PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that Khan prioritizes self-defense over the country's interests, questioning his commitment to the nation's well-being.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he urged the PTI to engage in dialogue with the government to address pressing economic issues and work towards the country's betterment, rather than pursuing self-centered politics.

While responding to a query, Muqam clarified that the government's negotiation committee does not have the authority to decide on the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, adding, instead, the decision will be made by the courts, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law and allowing the judicial process to run its course.

He encouraged PTI to take the legal route, allowing the courts to determine Khan's fate.

Muqam also urged PTI to seize the negotiation opportunity and make the roundtable discussion a success as this approach can only lead to a mutually beneficial outcome, where both parties find common ground and work together to address pressing issues.

