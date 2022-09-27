UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Describes Dar As Successful Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 12:41 AM

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday described Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar a successful finance minister of Pakistan who would revive the country's economy after assuming the public office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday described Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar a successful finance minister of Pakistan who would revive the country's economy after assuming the public office.

" The economy of the country will again move in right direction under the leadership of Ishaq Dar," he said in a message issued by his office on the arrival of Ishaq Dar in Pakistan.

The advisor said Dar was known as the best economy expert, who would run the economy of Pakistan with honesty and steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

He said Dar had returned to the homeland to give relief to the masses as he strengthened the economy in the past.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar would soon assume charge as the finance minister whose nomination was put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a high-level meeting, he said.

Lauding the efforts of Miftah Ismail, he said that Miftah served the country in last four months with best of his abilities and the entire party appreciated his efforts for carrying out the responsibilities amicably during the most difficult conditions.

More Stories From Pakistan

