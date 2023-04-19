Amir Muqam directs NHA to restore Kalam-Bahrain Road on emergency basis

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday directed the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) to restore Kalam-Bahrain Road in Swat on emergency basis for all kinds of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday directed the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) to restore Kalam-Bahrain Road in Swat on emergency basis for all kinds of traffic.

The Secretary Communication and Chairman NHA met with Engr Amir Muqam and informed him about the closure of the road and devastations of floods there.

The Chairman NHA has directed the concerned member NHA to immediately hold a meeting with Amir Muqam.

Later, the member NHA met with Engr Amir Muqam and assured every possible assistance and support in this regard.