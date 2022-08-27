UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Directs PESCO For Restoration Of Electricity In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Amir Muqam directs PESCO for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas.

A high-level meeting was held here at PESCO Headquarters under the chairmanship of Engineer Amir Muqam and announced emergency in Pesco.

He directed that the electricity supply should be ensured in flood-affected areas and also cancelled all kinds of holidays of the Pesco staff.

Amir Muqam also directed for precautionary measures during rain and flood.

Amir Muqam also appreciated and paid tribute to employees working in the power transmission for the restoration of electricity during this critical situation and also directed the concerned authorities to reward these employees.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Electricity Flood Holidays Amir Muqam Company All PESCO

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

51 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

53 minutes ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

6 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.