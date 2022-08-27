Amir Muqam directs PESCO for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas.

A high-level meeting was held here at PESCO Headquarters under the chairmanship of Engineer Amir Muqam and announced emergency in Pesco.

He directed that the electricity supply should be ensured in flood-affected areas and also cancelled all kinds of holidays of the Pesco staff.

Amir Muqam also directed for precautionary measures during rain and flood.

Amir Muqam also appreciated and paid tribute to employees working in the power transmission for the restoration of electricity during this critical situation and also directed the concerned authorities to reward these employees.