Open Menu

Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Absar’s Mother Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Amir Muqam expresses grief over Absar’s mother death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam.

In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoled with Absar Alam and his family and prayed to Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in heaven.

The minister also prayed that the bereaved family may bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.

Recent Stories

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, p ..

Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline per tola for second straight d ..

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

21 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

27 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

33 minutes ago
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

37 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

46 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

48 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

51 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

57 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan