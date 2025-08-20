Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Absar’s Mother Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam.
In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoled with Absar Alam and his family and prayed to Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in heaven.
The minister also prayed that the bereaved family may bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.
Recent Stories
CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025
Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, UK pledge deeper cooperation on democracy, overseas Pakistanis3 minutes ago
-
NHA to remain active until full restoration of roads in GB: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over Absar’s mother death3 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui mourns passing of Absar Alam’s mother3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5,000-litre adulterated milk, 893kg diseased meat3 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana announces 12th class result of Pre-Medical and Engineering group.3 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 2,200-kg rotten meat in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Scholars address pressing issues through research3 minutes ago
-
SSP Security reviews arrangements for foreign guest’s visit3 minutes ago
-
Adulterers & illegal profiteers of edibles fined over Rs 11.69 lakh during surprise checking in Mirp ..3 minutes ago
-
ITP issues traffic plan for foreign dignitary’s movement in Capital3 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City6 minutes ago