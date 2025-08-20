Amir Muqam expresses grief over Absar’s mother death

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam.

In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoled with Absar Alam and his family and prayed to Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in heaven.

The minister also prayed that the bereaved family may bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.