Amir Muqam expresses grief over devastation in torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the devastation caused by torrential rains and strong winds in and around the southern district of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the minister said that the federal government would utilize all resources to help and provide assistance to the victims.

Amir Muqam shared his grief with all the affected families and prayed to Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed sympathies with bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.