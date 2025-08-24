Open Menu

Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Devastation In Torrential Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Amir Muqam expresses grief over devastation in torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the devastation caused by torrential rains and strong winds in and around the southern district of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the minister said that the federal government would utilize all resources to help and provide assistance to the victims.

Amir Muqam shared his grief with all the affected families and prayed to Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed sympathies with bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

34 minutes ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

17 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan