UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives In Rain-storms

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Amir Muqam expresses grief over loss of human lives in rain-storms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the rain storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference, the Adviser said, "We stand by the families who lost their loved ones and the government would utilize all its resources to facilitate them in this hour of need. I am sorry for the destruction and loss of human lives in the storm.

Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister is monitoring all the situation, adding, Pesco has 1260 feeders of which around 300 are damaged. First of all, electricity was restored to hospitals, work is going on at 64 feeders, he disclosed.

The Advisor said that the damage was estimated to be more than 500 million and the compensation has already been announced. He said, free flour worth 19 billion was given to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with billions of rupees of subsidies being given through the Utility Stores. A bag of flour sold at 3500 is now available at 2400 and all check posts have been abolished, Amir Muqam said.

He said, the deal with the IMF did not happen because of Imran Khan but what is possible in this connection, the government is doing by looking after all possibilities.

To a question, Engr. Amir Muqam said that elections would be held "100 percent and Insha Allah this year".

Related Topics

Imran Khan IMF Storm Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Amir Muqam Karak Lakki Marwat Sunday All Government Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

7 minutes ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

8 minutes ago
 Dubai ranks first globally in attracting FDI proje ..

Dubai ranks first globally in attracting FDI projects in cultural and creative i ..

8 minutes ago
 RTA signs strategic partnership agreement with Al- ..

RTA signs strategic partnership agreement with Al-Futtaim Automotive to deploy 3 ..

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP to launch &#039;Nebras: My Journey in the Wo ..

MoHAP to launch &#039;Nebras: My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery R ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.