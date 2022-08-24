UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Losses Due To Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over human and financial losses caused by recent torrential rains and flash floods in Mingora, Swat.

In a statement, Adviser to the Prime Minister directed National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

Engr Amir Muqam also directed to shift people stranded in floods to safer areas immediately besides ensuring arrangements for food and tents for affectees. Due to heavy rains in Mingora, flash floods badly affected various areas including Hira School, Sharifabad, Message school Mula Baba, Marghazar Town, Floor Hostel, Faizabad, Makan Bagh and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

