Amir Muqam expresses grief over martyrdom of military personnel in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of military personnel in a road accident near Bagh area of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a condolence message, Adviser to PM, Engr. Amir Muqam sympathized with the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant them the highest place in Jannah.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the accident.